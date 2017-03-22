GST biggest reform in India, hoping to implement it from July 1: FM

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today went on to say that the government is hopeful to implement the Goods and Services Tax (GST) by July 1 subsequent to the Parliament’s nod on enabling Bills in the ongoing budget session.

Jaitley stated: “GST is the biggest reform in India. Hopefully, GST will be implemented by July 1. GST Bills will hopefully be cleared in Parliament.”









Finance minister was present at the 23rd Conference of Auditors General of Commonwealth Nations hosted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.









Jaitley further stated that India’s indirect taxation regime, that is presently the most intricate in the world, will change into a simplified one with the implementation of GST.

