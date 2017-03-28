Gunfight in Kashmir’s Budgam district, militant killed

Srinagar: According to the information given by the officials, militant was killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district while as many as three local youth protesting the operation were also killed.









Defence ministry spokesman, Col. Rajesh Kalia told reporters here that the gunfight in Durbugh village of Budgam’s Chadoora area ended in the afternoon when the lone militant holed up inside a house was killed.









“The body of the slain militant and his weapon have been recovered from the site of the gunfight which has ended,” he said.