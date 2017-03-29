Guru Randhawa’s song ‘Suit’ set to appear in ‘Hindi Medium’

Mumbai: Singer Guru Randhawa’s latest hit song ‘Suit’ is all set to appear in actor Irffan Khan’s forthcoming movie ‘Hindi Medium’.









Talking about the happiness to start Bollywood journey, Randhawa went on to say: “‘Suit’ garnered lot of appreciation and love from the audience, and it gives me immense happiness to start my Bollywood journey with such a wonderful track. ‘Hindi Medium’ posed a perfect and appropriate opportunity to showcase my song and ensure that the beautiful track reaches the global audience. It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of this project.”









The directorial venture of Saket Chaudhary ‘Hindi Medium’ also features Saba Qamar as the leading lady opposite Irrfan Khan.









The movie which is planned to hit the theatres on May 12, 2017, is based on a couple from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk aspiring to be a part of the elite of Delhi and being accepted by them.