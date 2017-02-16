Hardik Pandya to lead India A in practice match against Australia

Mumbai: All-rounder cricketer Hardik Pandya to lead India A team in the three-day practice match starting tomorrow against the visiting team Australia at the Brabourne stadium from Friday.









While reacting on the same skipper Pandya said that he is trying out a few new tricks to earn his maiden Test cap.

Hardik said that he is ready for his this new inning in the Test cricket but have left decision on Indian skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble to take call on whether he is ready to represent India in white format.

Pandya told reporters, “I will be pretty happy if I make a debut (in the series against Australia). As I said opportunity will come when it is supposed to come. It is all about process and I am doing it right now.”









“Everything comes at the right time. Whenever they (Kohli and Kumble) feel that I am ready to play Test cricket I will be playing the game. But as I said Test cricket is something amazing to learn, so I am learning new tricks in my game and I am just trying to improve.”

Pandya said it boosts his confidence when Kohli and Kumble backs him as a seaming all-rounder.

He said, “Definitely it helps a lot when someone like Virat bhai and Anil Sir (back me), it grows your confidence when two legends like them support, you know that your captain is backing you, it is always helpful. I am learning a lot of things from them and other players. It helps a lot.”









Pandya said about Friday’s game against the Australians it would provide a very good opportunity for the youngsters to impress the selectors ahead of the four-Test series.

The 23-year-old, who was ruled out of the Test squad after injuring his right shoulder ahead of the Mohali Test against England in November, has played seven One-day Internationals (ODI) and 19 T20s so far.