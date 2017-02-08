I haven’t parted ways with my management team: Hrithik

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has officially turned down all the rumors that were popping up regarding the actor leaving and changing his management team.









Earlier, the actor wrote on his Twitter account, “Contrary to the rumours I have not parted ways with my management team led by Afsar Zaidi. They (Afsar zaidi and team) have been part of my journey since last 10 years and they continue to propel the growth of HRX with renewed strength.”

On the other hand, the actor has worked hard on strengthening his management team.









Junior Roshan further added: “Regarding endorsements, I have teamed up with KWAN and together we build from here on.”

On the work front, Hrithik is riding high on the success of his latest release ‘Kaabil’ which also starred Yami Gautam as the leading lady. Both Hrithik and Yami played the role of a visually challenged person and the way both of them portrayed the roles was largely appreciated by all.