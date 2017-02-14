Here’s where Amy Jackson will shoot last leg of ‘2.0’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Amy Jackson will next be seen in her upcoming movie ‘2.0’ with south superstar Rajnikanth who will be portraying the role of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti and the movie will also star B-town star Akshay Kumar.









The actress took to Twitter to give the news to all the fans out there that the last leg of her movie ‘2.0’ will be shot in Mumbai. The tweet reveals that the movie will soon wrap the shoot.









Amy wrote, “Last leg of ‘2.0’ with Shankar and the team! Next stop Mumbai.”

The movie is the directorial venture of A L Vijay and will hit the theaters in Hindi as well as in Telegu soon.