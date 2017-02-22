Here’s Arjun Kapoor shooting for ‘Mubarakan’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who will next be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘Mubarakan’ is currently shooting in London. The actor confirmed the shooting location by posting a photo on his Twitter handle.









Arjun took to post a bearded selfie on his Twitter account today and captioned it as, “Black and white beard check! London for ‘Mubarakan’.”

The ‘Ki and Ka’ actor will be seen portraying a double role in the movie which is the directorial venture of Anees Bazmee.









The movie will also feature Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz along with Anil Kapoor and Arjin Kapoor and is planned to hit the cinemas on July 28, 2017.