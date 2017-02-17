Here’s what Finance Minister has to say about remonetisation!

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today stated that the situation following the demonetization move got normalized within few weeks and the credit goes to the security printing presses for their efficiency and printing adequate number of notes in quick succession.









Arun Jaitley further stated that people thought that it will take more than seven months time for things to normalize but the government made sure that demonetization catches up quickly and does not affect people to a great deal.









Jaitley stated: “People used to guess it will take a year or seven months for remonetisation. But in a few weeks things were normalized.”

He further mentioned: “To maintain the supply line of notes, SPMCIL and the Reserve Bank of India printing presses did a commendable job.”