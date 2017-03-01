Here’s all you need to know about Reliance Jio new subscription plan!

New Delhi: As we all know, Reliance Jio New Year Offer is set to end on March 31, 2017 and after the last date Jio users have to finally pay for all the services except for voice calls. Reliance Jio has announced a new affordable subscription plan for all the users in which the customers has to bear onetime fee of Rs 99, followed by monthly recharge packs to lower their cost of 4G data usage and other Reliance Jio services.









Here’s the detail in brief:-



1.Until March 31, both enrolled in the Happy New Year Offer and new Reliance Jio subscribers can upgrade to the Jio Prime subscription for a onetime fee of Rs 99. This subscription will be valid until March 31, 2018.

2.To subscribe the Reliance Jio subscription prime plan, you can either download MyJio app or use the Jio.com website. You can also visit nearby Jio store to enroll the subscription plan.

3.Another important information for all the new users of Reliance Jio that if they buy a Jio Sim before March 3 they will enjoy the Happy New Year Offer but if they buy a Jio Sim after March 4 they will have to enroll the subscription plan.

4.The Jio plan which is available now is the just the new Rs. 303 monthly tariff plan. The new Jio Prime plans are now listed on the company’s website and are divided for Postpaid and Prepaid customers, alongside the regular non-Prime plans.