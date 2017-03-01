Here’s what Trump has to say on Immigration reform

Washington: American President Donald Trump today stated that he is very much open to immigration reform, and further laid emphasis on his wish to focus on problems at home by boosting the U.S. economy with tax reform.









Subsequent to the first month in office subjugated by a spat over his temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations, it seemed that Trump was working for changing the scenario to move past a messy period that propagated qualms about his ability to govern successfully.









Donald Trump in his address sought national unity and presented a more calculated tone so as to avoid a reiterating of his attacks on Democratic opponents.