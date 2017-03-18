Here’s what Kiran Bedi has to say about Swachh Bharat Abhiyan!

Puducherry: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today stated that key purpose of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ can be achieved only if there is assistance from the Residents’ Welfare Associations.









MS Bedi urged all associations to come jointly and work cooperatively with different departments together with the Municipality to make certain that a clean and hygienic environment is created.









Bedi stated this while she was having discussions with the representatives of Residents’ Welfare Associations in Sudhana Nagar.

She further gave assurance to the residents to visit the residential colony on April 8 to evaluate the progress of work done to alleviate the area of garbage and other deficiencies.

