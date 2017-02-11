Highlights of the Akhilesh-Rahul Press conference in Lucknow

Samajwadi Party president and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today launched the Common Minimum Programme and here are some of the key features and highlights of the joint press conference that took place in Lucknow.

Congress Vice President stated that there are no issues on 403 seats and 99 per cent of problem has been resolved and on remaining seats things are discussed as well.









He further stated that “fighting polls together…wrong to say no coordination in alliance”.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said that Prime Minister and BJP should not “mislead” people and come forward and tell what they have given to the state which has elected all prominent NDA leaders.

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that Modi likes to read ‘janampatri’, search Google and peep into bathrooms of people…but he is a failure as PM.









Congress Vice President further mentioned that Modi will get a jolt from results of UP polls.

Akhilesh stated: “Anyone’s ‘janmpatri’ is just a click away in this age of Internet.” No need for emotions and anger…these are elections for growth and prosperity of the state.