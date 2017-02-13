Hindu population reducing in India, says Rijiju

New Delhi: Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs of India on Monday stated that the Hindu population in India was decreasing while minorities were flourishing.









Rijiju took to Twitter and wrote, “Hindu population is reducing in India because Hindus never convert people. Minorities in India are flourishing unlike some countries around.”









The Union Minister quoted a news report where the Congress Party accused that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was trying to convert Arunachal Pradesh into a Hindu-majority state.









He further went on to say that: “The Congress should not make such provocative statements. India is a secular country. All religious groups enjoy freedom and live peacefully.”