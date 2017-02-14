Honda Cars India launches new version Honda City 2017

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer Honda Cars India today launched the new Honda City 2017 in petrol and diesel variants.









The petrol powered variant in manual transmission is priced between Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 11.64 lakh, while the CVT (continuously variable transmission) petrol version costs from Rs 11.53 lakh to Rs 13.52 lakh.

The diesel-powered sedan is priced between Rs 10.75 lakh and Rs 13.56 lakh.

President and CEO of Honda Cars India, Yoichiro Ueno said, “The Honda City has been our most successful model in the country.”









“With the launch of a much-enhanced new Honda City 2017, we aim to exceed our customers’ expectations by offering amazing value at a very competitive price.”

The diesel variant of City 2017 is powered by the 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine which delivers a fuel economy of 25.6 km per litre. It has been mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The petrol version of the new sedan sports a 1.5L i-VTEC engine which is mated to a seven-speed paddle shifters CVT which delivers top-class fuel efficiency of 18 km per litre.









The petrol five-speed manual transmission model delivers a fuel mileage of 17.4 km per litre.