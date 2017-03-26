Hong Kong chief executive election won by Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor

Hong Kong: Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor today won the fifth-term election of the chief executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR).









According to the information given by the Hong Kong SAR Electoral Affairs Commission, Lam collected 777 of 1,163 valid votes, followed by Tsang Chun-wah with 365 and Woo Kwok-hing with 21.









As per the Hong Kong’s Basic Law and the Chief Executive Election Ordinance, a candidate wins the election when he or she obtains more than 600 valid votes in any round of voting and will be appointed by the central government.

Lam will be taking oath of office on July 1.