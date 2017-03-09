I hope a ‘breakthrough’ on GST: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the continuation of the Budget session today stated that he hoped for a breakthrough on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill.









While talking to the media, PM Modi went on to say: “The budget session is resuming and I believe the level of the debate, the level of discussions will go very high and the focus will be on the welfare of the country’s poor condition.”









He further went on to say: “I also hope there will be a breakthrough on the GST Bill. There is a possibility of that because there has been very positive response from the states as well as all political parties.”









PM Narendra Modi added: “Debating and discussing democratically, we are moving ahead and I hope the process of GST is completed in this session.”