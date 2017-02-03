I hope to imbibe sense of discipline from Akshay: Huma Qureshi

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi will next be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Jolly LLB 2’ which is a sequel of ‘Jolly LLB’. She is extremely fascinated with Bollywood’s fittest actor Akshay Kumar’s sense of discipline and she also hopes to get some sense of discipline from her ‘Jolly LLB 2’ co-star.









While talking to the media, she went on to say that: “He does four films in a year. I hope to imbibe some sense of discipline and how he manages to spend time with his family, children, how involved he is. I want to be that great a multi-tasker in that sense.”









Huma also appreciated Akshay’s humbleness and further went on to say that: “One always feels that superstars tend to take their success for granted, but not with him (Akshay). I’ve seen him work really hard for our film and I am sure he does that for every film he is a part of.”









‘Jolly LLB 2’ is the directorial venture of Subhash Kapoor which stars Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi in the main role while Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor will also be in key roles in the movie. The venture is planned to hit the cinemas on February 10, 2017.