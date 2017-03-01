Hrithik on Sarkar 3 poster: Yami looking fantastic!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan who was last seen in his latest hit ‘Kaabil’ opposite actress Yami Gautam as the leading lady, took to appreciate Yami’s look in the recently unveiled poster of her upcoming movie ‘Sarkar 3’. He also expressed his excitement to watch the movie and that he has been eagerly waiting to see the other side of Yami in the movie.









The actor wrote, "Looking fantastic! @yamigautam can't wait to see the other side of Su." However, the makers of the movie unveiled the first poster of the movie on Tuesday and the poster itself is getting a lot more importance and is creating anxiety amongst all to watch the movie.









‘Sarkar 3’ is the third franchise of ‘Sarkar’ directed by Ram Gopal Verma which features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff and Amit Sadh in key roles. The movie is scheduled to hit the cinemas on April 7, 2017.