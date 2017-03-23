Huge loss for Lucknow’s Tunday Kababi as Yogi govt bans slaughter houses

Lucknow’s Tunday Kababi has witnessed a steep decline in its sales following the ban on the illegal slaughter houses in Uttar Pradesh. According to them then are worried not only because of the shortage of buffalo meat but also there are no future prospects available as an alternative to this.









Tunday Kababi located in the Chowk area of Lucknow sells kababs only made of Buffallo meat and the owner Abu Bakr said that there shop is selling this stuff since last 100 years and now this is for the first time they are witnessing the shortage of meat and are hence very much under stress.









According to Abu Bakr, in the last few days since the illegal slaughter houses have been closed, there has been an immense shortage of meat creating the dip in sale in his Akbari gate shop.

On Wednesday, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation sealed nine meat shops in the capital resulting to the shortage of meat. However, the Tunday Kababi shops located in Aminabad has not been effected that much because they sell the mutton and chicken meat as well.

