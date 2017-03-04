Huge support for Modi in Varanasi road show

Varanasi: Amidst polling being done for the sixth phase of the Assembly polls in few parts of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show in Varanasi was today saw a huge support in his parliamentary constituency.

Prime Minister received greetings from Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah and other senior leaders at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).









Varanasi will see polling on March 8 and ahead of that, the response for the Bharatiya Janata Party can be considered to be massive in view point of today’s rally.









The rally began outside the Singh Dwar of the BHU and from there only the Prime Minister began his road show.

There was little spat among the Bharatiya Janata Party workers and the Samajwadi Party workers before the start of the rally; however, police forcefully removed workers who were seen creating havoc.