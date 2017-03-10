I hope everyone connects with Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan today stated that his key motive always is to entertain audience and he does all things to make sure he gives his all effort to achieve this.

Varun’s film “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” will hit the screens today and is expected to get a fine response keeping in mind that there is no other big banner film clashing with it at the same time.









Varun went on to share his thoughts on the micro blogging website twitter and stated: “My director and the entire team has put in a lot of effort I hope everyone connects with the film and message. I just want to entertain.”









“Badrinath Ki Dulhania” directed by Shashank Khaitan also features actress Alia Bhatt in key role along with Varun in the role of Badri. Movie is the second installment of the 2014 film “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.”