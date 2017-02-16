I was born in Gujarat but Uttar Pradesh has adopted me: Narendra Modi

Hardoi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district that despite being born in Gujarat, he had chosen Uttar Pradesh as his land of vocation, drawing a parallel with Lord Krishna who was born in Uttar Pradesh but made Gujarat his “karma bhoomi”.









The Prime Minister said he was an adopted son of Uttar Pradesh and vowed not to ditch the people of the state. He also took a dig at Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav over his rift with father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“Krishna was born in Uttar Pradesh but made Gujarat his karma bhoomi. I was born in Gujarat but Uttar Pradesh has adopted me. It is a privilege for me. Uttar Pradesh is like ‘mai-baap’. I am not a son who would ditch his mai-baap. I will always care about Uttar Pradesh.

“Despite being an adopted son, it is my duty to develop Uttar Pradesh,” Modi told an election rally here in Uttar Pradesh.









Talking about ISRO creating a world record by successfully putting 104 satellites into orbit, Modi said the world is talking about success of our scientists and the countrymen are feeling proud.

“Everyone is working hard to take the country to new heights but what will happen if Uttar Pradesh lags behind,” he said.

“Samajwadi Party, Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party never thought about the bigger picture. All they did was to serve a select few, guided by political calculations. The fortune of the state can not be changed until it gets rid of these political parties,” Modi added.









In his hour-long address, Modi also took on the state government over the law and order situation, saying it has failed to protect its own people as the state register maximum numbers of killings, while it alone registers 50 per cent cases related to Arms act.