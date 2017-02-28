ICC umpire rated Pune stadium cricket pitch as ‘poor’

New Delhi: The Pune stadium cricket pitch which was used in the first Test between India and Australia has been rated poor by the International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee Chris Broad, the game was won by the visitor team that ended within three days.









The ICC said in a statement, the report has been forwarded to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which now has 14 days to respond.

It was an unexpected result for the series-opener with Australia hammering India by 333 runs, ending the formidable hosts’ 19-match unbeaten run.

The statement further read, “Broad, in accordance with Clause 3 of the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, submitted his report to the ICC in which he expressed concern over the quality of the pitch.”









The BCCI’s response will be reviewed by ICC’s General Manager (Cricket), Geoff Allardice, and Ranjan Madugalle from the elite panel of ICC match referees.

Interestingly, it is not the first time that an Indian pitch has attracted negative feedback from the match referee.

In same kind of complaint, the strip used for the third Test between India and South Africa in Nagpur was also rated poor in December 2015.









Even the match ended within three days with India winning it by 124 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Ball was turning from day one on the Pune pitch but the surface was certainly not unplayable given that Australia managed to cross 250 in both the innings.