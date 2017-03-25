Illegal deportation of more than 200 Indians living in US: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: According to the information given by the India’s foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, the United States President Donald Trump administration recently informed India that it is targeting deportation of more than 270 Indians living in the US illegally.









While talking in the question period in the upper house of India’s Parliament yesterday, Swaraj stated that the Indian government has asked for further detailed information on the 271-name list from the US and that only after establishing their Indian nationalities they will be given an emergency certificate.









She went on to say: “Until we verify the nationalities of these people, how do we believe the claims in the list?”We have asked the U.S. government for more information and told them that we will give an emergency certificate for their deportation only after establishing their Indian nationalities.”









After a high profile shooting of an India-based businessman and a Indian techie, there is growing concern in India over the shrewd treatment of its citizens in the United States.