India attains top spot in ICC Test championship

Dharamsala: The Indian cricket team today retained the first spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Championship mace and also won a cash award of $1 million in the Test Team rankings on the annual April 1 cut-off date.









India team has reached the top spot and The ICC Test Championship mace was awarded to India for reaching the number-one spot in the ICC Test Team Rankings.









Following the conclusion of the series, Skipper Virat Kohli was awarded mace and cheque from ICC Cricket Hall of Fame Sunil Gavaskar.









However, it was Ajinkya Rahane who led the side as Kohli could not play due to a shoulder injury. The second and third places in the rankings will be decided after the ongoing Hamilton Test between South Africa and New Zealand.

loading…



