After Australian team yesterday got bowled out for the total of 300 runs in the first innings of the fourth Test match played against India at Dharamsala. Indian team today got off to a fine start and got a little lead of 30 runs against Australia on their day of the fourth Test.









Jadeja was the man for India who played cracking shots and managed to take his team to a fine position along with little cameo from Saha and Ashwin.