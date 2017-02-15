India creates world record as ISRO launches 104 satellites

Sriharikota: India’s space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today created history by successfully launching a record 104 satellites, including India’s earth observation satellite, on a single rocket from the spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.









This is the highest number of satellites ever launched in a single mission.

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C37 blasted off at 9:28 AM from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre and first injected Cartosat-2 series satellite into orbit followed by the other 103 nano satellites, including 96 from the U.S, in a gap of about 30 minutes.









As the scientists at the Mission Control centre broke into cheers, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman A S Kiran Kumar announced: “All 104 satellites successfully placed in orbit. My hearty congratulations to the entire ISRO team for the wonderful job they have done.”

In today’s complex mission after the end of 28-hour countdown, the PSLV-C37 injected the 714 kg Cartosat-2 series satellite followed by ISRO’s nano satellites INS-1A and INS-1B in an 505 km polar Sun Synchronous Orbit (SSO).









This was followed by launch of the other 101 nano satellites of overseas customers in blocks in a series of separations.

ISRO said, INS-1A and INS-1B will carry a total of four different payloads from Space Applications Centre (SAC) and Laboratory for Electro Optics Systems (LEOS) of ISRO for conducting various experiments, ISRO said









Cartosat-2 series satellite, with a mission life of five years, will send images that would cater to coastal land use and regulation, road network monitoring, distribution of water, creation of land use maps among others.