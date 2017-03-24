India hoping for a win against Australia

There will be assistance for the spinner as well as speedsters on the track that is perfectly suited for the seam bowling. Dharamsala has the pitch that is bouncy and the ball takes off after pitching.









For the Indians this will be a do or die match as they have been eagerly waiting for the series win against the Aussies at their home turf.

For Australia there is a chance to play aggressive against India keeping in mind the good form of their bowlers. India on the other hand will hope that their batsman score big runs and then they can give their bowlers a fine chance to get Australians out.