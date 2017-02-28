India looking to bounce back in Bengaluru Test

NEW DELHI: After getting thrashed comprehensively in the first Test match played against the Australian Team, India would be hoping to bounce back and level the series in the second Test match at Bengaluru.

It is expected that the pitch will favor both the teams and will be neutral and fair as well. It was an awful performance by the Indian team in the first Test in which they were outplayed by the Australian team in all the three departments and the reason behind the hefty loss was the pathetic batting performance by the Indian players.









Organisers in Bengaluru stated that they are providing “sporting pitch” for the second Test match between India and Australia.

For Australia it was a huge win as they ended India’s winning streak and got their win in Asia after long time as well. Australia’s left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe was the man who made a mark for his team and claimed 12 wickets making Indian batsmen toil for runs.









Kohli and his men would be looking for a comprehensive win against the visiting Australians and make the most of this opportunity and bounce back in the series.