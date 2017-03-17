India off to a flying start, Australia score 451 in first innings

Team India has got off to a flying start with both their openers still at the crease heading towards a century stand. Lokesh Rahul along with Murali Vijay took India to a commendable start paving the path for batsmen to come after the visitors made 451 in their first innings in the third Test match played at Ranchi.









Earlier, for Australia it was their Skipper Steve Smith who led from the front and amassed huge partnership of 191 runs for the fifth wicket along with Maxwell. Smith managed to get to his century and further went on to make 178 runs while it was the first Test century for Maxwell and he scored 104 runs before he got out.









For Indians it was Ravindra Jadeja who got the better of the Aussie batsmen and got five wickets, speedster Umesh Yadav did the rest and dismissed three important Australian batsmen to give breakthroughs to his team at regular intervals.

It will be interesting to see if Indian batsmen can manage to get close to the first innings score of the Australians making the contest evenly poised. Kohli is unfit and in case he opts to sit out then it will be a huge responsibility for the middle order batsmen to score big and make the most of this batsmen friendly pitch.

loading…



