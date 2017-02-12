India successfully test-fires Interceptor missile from Abdul Kalam Island

Balasore (Odisha): India today archived significant milestone by successfully testing its interceptor missile from coast of Odisha’s Abdul Kalam Island.









The missile was launched from Wheeler Island of ITR at about 7.45 AM, in the direction of developing a two-layered Ballistic Missile Defence system.

According to Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) official, this mission termed as “PDV mission is for engaging the targets in the exo-atmosphere region at an altitude above 50 km of earth’s atmosphere.”

The aim of this target was developed for mimicking a hostile Ballistic Missile approaching from more than 2000 km away was launched from a ship anchored in the Bay of Bengal.









This radar based detection and tracking system detected along with tracked the enemy’s ballistic missile was an automated operation.

The Interceptor guided by high accuracy Inertial Navigation System (INS) supported by a Redundant Micro Navigation System moved towards the estimated point of the interception.

After few minutes the missile crossed the atmosphere, the Heat Shield ejected and the IR Seeker dome opened to look at the Target location as designated by the Mission Computer.









All events were monitored in real-time by the Telemetry/Range Stations, at various other locations with the help of Inertial Guidance and IR Seeker the missile moved for interception.