India thump Bangladesh by 208 runs, clinch series

Indian team today clinched a great win by 208 runs against Bangladesh in the one-off Test played at the Hyderabad. After imposing a mammoth total of 687 runs at the board, Indian team dismissed the visitors for a mere 388 runs in the first innings.

Bangladesh needed 459 runs to win in the last innings against India but they were dismissed cheaply in the fourth innings making it a historic win for the hosts.









Strong bowling display by the spinners Ashwin and Jadeja led to the strong and comprehensive victory for the Indian team. Both the spinners managed to clinch 4 wickets respectively.









Kohli won the man of the match award and stated: “Definitely, it was a good wicket to bat on, good toss to win, putting massive runs on the board helps. Bangladesh batted well in the first innings, the plan was to get into good habits and we have a big series coming up as well and the bowlers got into their rhythm and all in all a good game for us.