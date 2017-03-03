India Today Conclave explores the concept of ‘The Great Disruption’

The India Today Conclave, where the sharpest minds from across the globe converge at a forum to discuss and debate issues from around the world, is back. Taking a break from previous years, the India Today Group’s signature event will be held in Mumbai for the first time on March 17 and March 18 and will stir and fuel new ways of thinking.

This year, the Conclave will provide an open platform to analyse this era of The Great Disruption with some of the world’s most notable changemakers. The Great Disruption, the theme of the India Today Conclave this year, will feature ground-breaking ideas, innovative experiences and thought-provoking debates. Some of the finest experts will be on hand–thought leaders who analyse our age, politicians who determine our headlines, policy makers who shape our future, and entertainers who sprinkle stardust our mundane existence.

There will be two days of talking, listening, thinking, doing and experiencing. From former President of the French Republic (2007 -2012) Nicolas Sarkozy to President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, to the titans of the corporate world – Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani, Mahindra Group Executive Chairman Anand Mahindra, Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej and HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh – the list of speakers this year is bigger and bolder, heralding a wave of change. Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan along with India’s top actresses, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin, will explore the changing landscape of cinema.









The Conclave will also witness the worldwide premiere of short films by Sudhir Mishra, Nandita Das, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Ram Madhvani.









Speaking on the occasion, Conclave Director Ms. Kalli Purie, said, “This edition of the India Today Conclave is a progressive and directional platform that aims to contribute in rebuilding the disrupted social order. This specially designed multi-sensory experience, spread across two days will be a great opportunity to listen to some of the sharpest minds across the world, get inspired and take some meaningful memories back home. We believe that significant conversations are the way to generate solutions and the Conclave promotes just that. From mobile movie premieres, spell-binding stage performances, curated experiences and gourmet delights – there’s lots that one can enjoy at the Conclave, apart from a powerful thought flow.”