India vs Australia: Aussies elect to bat first

Pune: Aussie captain Steven Smith today elected to bat first after winning the toss against India in the first Test match played at Pune.

Pitch here at Pune is expected to be on the slower side and might keep low at times as well. Australian team is going into the match with two speedsters along with a couple of spinners while Indian skipper Virat Kohli decided to include spinner Jayant Yadav in the playing eleven.









Indian team would be looking to take their winning momentum forward; however, the journey would not be that easy keeping in mind the form and experience of the Australian players in India.









Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Shaun Marsh, Steven Smith(captain), Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India : Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.