India will field better in 2nd Test, assures Murali Vijay

Indian opener Murali Vijay today assured better performance in field by the Indian team in the second Test match to be played against Australia at Bengaluru.

He stated that the mistakes that Indian players committed in the field made Australian batsmen score runs easily and further said that in the second test match there will be a better fielding performance seen from India.









Visiting captain Steve Smith was dropped four times before he went on to reach comprehensive century and the match was then won by his team by 333 runs.









Murali Vijay also stated: “We had a chat about it and we are working on few of the areas where we could have done much better in the last test match.”

Spinner also played a crucial role for the Australian Team as O’keefe clinched 12 wickets in that spin-dominated contest.