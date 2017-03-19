Indian clerics missing in Pak will reach Delhi tomorrow, says Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: Union Minister Sushma Swaraj today took to share the news that the two Indian clerics who went missing in Pakistan are safe and sound and will reach Delhi tomorrow.









The clerics are the head priest of New Delhi’s Nizamuddin Dargah Syed Asif Ali Nizami and his nephew Nazim Ali Nizami.









The incident took place when both of them had gone to visit Pakistan’s Datta Darbar on March 8 and went missing from Karachi airport but now is safe and well and will be back tomorrow.









Minister Sushma Swaraj who gave special attention to the matter and took up the issue with the Pakistan government tweeted today, saying that she had spoken to Syed Asif Ali Nizami over phone and that both of them are sound and will return back tomorrow.









She wrote, “I just spoke to Syed Nazim Ali Nizami in Karachi. He told me that they are safe and will be back in Delhi tomorrow. #Nizamuddin.”