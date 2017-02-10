Indian railway to run world’s oldest steam engine ‘Fairy Queen’

New Delhi: The second largest rail network in world which is the Indian Railways today said it will again run the world’s oldest steam engine ‘Fairy Queen’ from Delhi to Rewari for a single trip on February 11th.









Ministry of Railways said in a statement, “The Fairy Queen, the oldest surviving functional steam engine in the world, is once again ready in this season to haul a heritage train from Delhi Cantt to Rewari station in Haryana after a gap of five years.”

According to Railways, the Fairy Queen, is a great attraction among steam engine lovers across the globe.









The Fairy Queen locomotive was constructed by Kitson, Thompson and Hewitson at Leeds, in England, in 1855. It reached Kolkata, in the same year. The Fairy Queen served for the East Indian Railway Company till 1909.

The train was restored to full working order in 1997, in preparation for its first mainline journey in 88 years and its return to commercial service on July 18, 1997.









Fairy Queen was certified by the Guinness Book of Records in 1998 as the world’s oldest steam locomotive in regular operation.