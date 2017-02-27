Indian Railways rolls out Antyodaya Express, Humsafar Express trains

New Delhi: Most popular trains of Indian Railways and first of its kind Antyodaya Express and fourth Humsafar Express has been flagged off by the Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu through video conferencing.









The Ernakulam-Howrah Antyodaya weekly express will travel through Salem, Katpadi and Vishakhapatnam while Sri Ganganagar-Tiruchirappalli Humsafar weekly express will travel through Krishnarajapuram, Pune and Ahmedabad.

The Railways Minister, while addressing on the occasion said, “This is the fourth Humsafar Express to be launched and it will cross the entire country from the north to the south.”









The train is a fully air conditioned 3-AC service with facilities like GPS-based passenger information system, passenger announcement system, fire and smoke detection and suppression system, CCTVs, comfortable seats, mobile and laptop charging points, integrated Braille display, LCD display above compartment doors in the aisle, fire retardant curtains.

He said, “Today we are launching the country’s first Antyodaya Express. Tejas and UDAY Express will be launched soon.









Antyodaya Express is a long-distance, fully unreserved, superfast train service for the common man, to be operated on dense routes.”

The fare of Antyodaya Express will be 15 per cent higher than the existing Mail/Express fare.









Antyodaya service has facilities like cushioned luggage racks which can serve as seats, LED lights, modular toilets, pleasing interior colour scheme, toilet occupation indication display board and anti-graffiti coating for exterior painting.