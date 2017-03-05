Indo-Polish duo lost tennis finals in ‘Dubai Tennis Championship’

Dubai: The Indo-Polish duo, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Polish partner Marcin Matkowski gave a tough fight before entering into the men’s doubles final of the ‘Dubai Free Tennis Championship’.









The duo started excellently before gradually going down to 6-4, 3-6, 3-10 to the fourth seeded Romanian-Dutch pair of Horia Tecau and Jean-Julien Rojer.









Bopanna and Matkowski were off to a strong start, forcing a service break in the fifth game of the opening set and held on to the advantage to take the lead.









But in the second set, Tecau and Rojer with their superb playing skills continued the energy and conquered the super tie-break to grab the odds in their favor and won the match along with the title.









On the other hand, Rahul Bopanna had started the season by achieving victory in the Chennai Open with fellow citizen Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and this was the second finals for him this season.









Talking about the victories, Rahul had won the Dubai Open three times in the past in 2012, 2014 and 2015 respectively.