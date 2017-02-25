IndvsAus: Aussie inching towards victory, India 99 for 5

Indian team today succumbed under the pressure that was imposed by the Australian spinners on a track that was perfectly suited for the turners of the ball. Half of the Indian team has been sent back into the pavilion with just 99 runs on the board.

All Indian batsmen faced problems while batting as it was not easy to bat on the front foot keeping in mind the amount of turn that the Aussie spinners were getting from the track.









Murali Vijay got out cheaply for just 2 runs and was followed by KL Rahul who managed 10 runs of 9 balls.

It was then Kohli who left the ball and got bowled of Keefe’s bowling to let down the hopes of the Indian team of chasing such a huge target of 441 runs.









Pujara is still at the crease and has made some of the most needed runs for the Indian team with the lower order batsmen.

O’Keefe was the man for the Australian who has till now cinched 11 wickets and is the highest wicket taken for them.