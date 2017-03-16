IndvsAus: Aussies bounce back with Smith’s half century

Ranchi: Australian team has managed to get to a score of 200 for the loss of just 4 wickets with Skipper Steven Smith leading the way from the front with his brilliant half-century.









Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the third cricket Test against India at the JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi.









Smith is still at the crease and is batting on 80 runs with Glenn Maxwell complementing him at the other end at the score of 19.

Australia lost three quick wickets in the first session, but since then after the fall of the fourth wicket, Smith and Maxwell have made their strong presence at the crease.

loading…



