IndvsAus: Australia score 84/1 at lunch

Pune: Australian team today managed to reach 84 for one after they won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the first Test match played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

David Warner was the only batsmen dismissed before lunch and skipper Steve Smith was still at the crease along with Shaun Marsh.









Opener Matt Renshaw got retired hurt on 36 and Warner managed 38 before he got dismissed by Umesh Yadav.

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Shaun Marsh, Steven Smith(captain), Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.









India : Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.