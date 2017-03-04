IndvsAus: India bundled out for 189 in first innings of 2nd Test

India has been bowled out for a mere total of 189 runs against Australia in the second Test played at Bangaluru. For India KL Rahul was the only man who kept his wicket intact and scored 90 runs despite wickets tumbling at the other end.









Nair for India was the second highest scorer with 26 runs, after he was given chance in the Indian team in today’s match. Several wickets tumbled in quick succession and it was once again a poor show by the Indian batsmen at the pitch that had assistance for the spinners with little bounce and turn in it.









Indian skipper Virat Kohli failed completely once again like the previous match and gifted his wicket to the Aussies.

While for Australia, it was Nathon Lyon who took 8 wickets and was the man responsible for the Indian crackdown.

Earlier, Indian team managed to get to a score of 72 runs for the loss of 2 wickets at lunch after they won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test match against Australia played here at Bengaluru.