IndvsAus: Match evenly poised, Australia loose four wickets chasing 188

Indian team is looking good in the second session against the Australians in the fourth day of the second Test match at Bangaluru as they have managed to clinch four quick wickets and have pulled them back in the match.









Josh Hazlewood made Indian batsmen toil as he grabbed six-wicket haul and India got dismissed for 274 runs in their second innings. Hazlewood had figures of 6/74, on the other hand another Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc and spinner Steve O’Keefe took two wickets each.









Cheteshwar Pujara was the highest scorer for India with 92 runs in the second innings of 188 runs for Australia. While Rahane was the only other batsmen for Indian who managed to get past half century.