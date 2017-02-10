IndvsBan: India 477 for 4 at Lunch on day two

With the help of centuries from skipper Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay, Indian team has landed themselves into the commanding position on the second day of the one-off Test match against Bangladesh played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.









It was a brilliant start by the batsmen as Kohli lead from the front and played some aggressive cricket against the Bangladesh team. Visitors lacked the confidence as they missed couple of easy chances they got to dismiss the inform batsmen.

On a turf that had a bit of turn for the spinners, Indian batsmen played with easy and were very much comfortable thrashing the red ball to all parts of the ground.









Kohli is batting at 191 not out and is smoothly heading towards his double ton with lot of batting still left for the Indian team.

Earlier, team India yesterday won the toss and elected to bat first in the one-off cricket Test against Bangladesh that is been played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.