IPL Auction 2017 Live: Ben Stokes sold for whooping Rs 14.5 Crore

Auction of the IPL 2017 today began with bidding for 351 players from all round the world and were available for auction for the eight teams. The highest bid made was for Ben Strokes who was bought for whooping 14.5 crores by the Rising Pune Supergiants.









Among the other high bids that were made included the New Zealand players Trent Boult who was sold for Rs. 5 Crore to KKR.

South Africa pacer, Kagiso Rabada was bagged by Delhi for Rupees 5 Crore.









There were several players who have been contributing at the international level but remained unsold in today’s IPL auction and the names include Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal, West Indian Johnson Charles.