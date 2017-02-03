IPL auction to be held in Bengaluru on Feb 20th

New Delhi: The auction of players for the 10th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in Bengaluru city on February 20th.









IPL official confirmed about the same on Friday and said, the auction will be followed by a daylong IPL Franchise Workshop on February 21.

A statement from the IPL read, “The 2017 IPL player auction will be held on February 20 at the Ritz-Carlton in Bengaluru.”









It added, “The IPL franchises will go into the player auction with a maximum of Rs 143.33 crore purse for 2017 season.”

In this year IPL season, teams can have a maximum of 27 players including nine overseas players. A maximum of 76 players, including 28 overseas, can be bought at the auction.









Incidentally, the auction was delayed from the originally proposed date of February 4 due to the administrative changes in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following the directions of the Supreme Court.

BCCI’s Committee of Administrators (COA) has already finalised the dates for the tournament with the league starting on April 5 and the final slated for May 21.