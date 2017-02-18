Irrfan Khan surprised at ‘No Bed of Roses’ ban in B’desh

Los Angeles: Actor Irrfan Khan today expressed surprise on the ban that has been imposed on his film “No Bed of Roses” in Bangladesh.

The film is based on late Bangladeshi writer and filmmaker Humayun Ahmed and is co-produced Irrfan Khan himself and he shocked by this decision to ban the movie in Bangladesh.









According to variety.com, the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation’s (BFDC) Joint Venture Preview Committee gave permission to the script of the movie on March 8, 2016, subsequent to which the film went into production. The complete movie was previewed for the BFDC on February 12, 2017 and then there was a No Objection Certificate given on February 15.









However, following this, the BFDC after some time sent a letter stating to the production that the certificate had been cancelled for the reason that a letter from the Bangladesh Information Ministry has been received.

Irrfan further stated on this that he is very much shocked to know that the government of Bangladesh has blocked the film and further mentioned that this is a humane story that deals with complex male and female relationships in a delicate and impartial way.