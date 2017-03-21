Jadeja tops bowlers list in ICC ratings, Pujara moves to 2nd spot

Dubai: Following the draw in the third Test match against the Australians, Indian players managed to rule the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Test rankings with Ravindra Jadeja moving on to the top slot in the bowler’s list.









While, after smashing double-century in Ranchi Test Cheteshwar Pujara gained four spots to a career-best No.2 spot.

Indian off spinner Ashwin has now moved to the No.2 spot as Jadeja clinched the top spot.









Jadeja played brilliant cricket and grabbed nine Australian wickets in the drawn third Test and took five for 124 and four for 52 in Ranchi.