Jaitley praise SEBI for being professional

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today praised securities market regulator SEBI and said that the organization is very professional and evolves as per the needs of the economy and the markets.

Jaitley stated: “SEBI is a professional organisation with considerable experience.”









He further added that during the meet, discussions on a variety of issues concerning to the securities markets took place.

Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal, SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha and Chairman-elect Ajay Tyagi, among other top officials from the ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) were also present at the meet.







